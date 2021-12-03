Things have gone from bad to worse for Rafael Benitez at Everton.

Once the initial issue of him having been manager of local rivals, Liverpool, had been dealt with, the Spaniard set about building an exciting side that, at the beginning of the Premier League season at least, played some brilliant attacking football.

His allegiance to the Reds wasn’t even a discussion point, so well had he settled into the manager’s chair at Goodison Park.

However, all of the good work has unravelled in spectacular fashion, with the Toffees now in the midst of their worst run of results in 27 years, according to The Sun.

TalkSPORT host, Jim White, revealed live on air that Everton owner, Farhad Moshiri, still backs Benitez to deliver.

However, there’s a very familiar feel to what’s happening at Goodison at the moment.

When Rafa worked at Real Madrid things turned sour quickly, and by mid January he was gone.

There are enough games between now and mid-January 2022 for Moshiri to change his mind if Benitez can’t improve things significantly.