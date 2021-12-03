Video: ‘Cup of tea?’ – Thierry Henry’s hilarious reaction to Ronaldo winner in Man United v Arsenal classic

A five-goal thriller at Old Trafford on Thursday night saw Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 800th and 801st goals of an incredible career.

The brace helped to give Man United the win against a stubborn Arsenal side who’ll probably feel a little hard done by.

The moment that the Portuguese expertly dispatched his penalty winner was captured by broadcaster Simon Thomas, as well as the aftermath in the Amazon Sport studios.

Alan Shearer was respectfully clapping whilst a glum looking Thierry Henry decided a cup of tea was the only way to deal with the disappointment.

