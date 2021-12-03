Although he’s still sidelined with injury, there’s one young Liverpool star that’s expected to go onto greater things when fully fit.

Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken of his admiration for Harvey Elliott, detailed by Empire of the Kop, and there appears to be little doubt that the 18-year-old has what it takes to go right to the very top of the game.

That hasn’t come as a surprise to one of his former coaches, Sean Conlon.

“It’s so frustrating that injury. But all players go through some form of injury at some stage of their career,” he told Empire of the Kop.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s had this one at this time but you can see from Instagram how motivated he is to get back.

“The lifestyle he lives, he’s a great professional, he’s a great boy, very hard-working. He’s going to do everything that the doctors, the medical team, tell him to do.”

MORE: Klopp’s respect for Benitez

Despite the setback, that level of professionalism is likely to hold him in good stead for the future. A future that is likely to bright and successful if he can remain injury free.

His young age may play a part in his recovery on this occasion too.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘You cannot possibly turn it down’ – Ralf Rangnick on why he took the Manchester United job Joan Laporta reveals positive stadium and shirt sponsorship news for Barcelona Everton’s worst run in 27 years feels awfully familiar for Rafael Benitez

Although the player will need to be managed properly to get back to full fitness, Elliott is likely to be at the level required far quicker than if he were years older.