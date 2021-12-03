Photo: Man United players and 70,000 fans hooting SIIIIIIUUUUUU is just plain embarrassing

Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop scoring, and with his goals comes the trademark celebration.

The Man United star used to be content with putting his finger to his lips to ‘sshh’ the crowd, or pointing to himself and then the ground as if to say ‘calm down, I’m here.’

No one can forget the hilarious noise that he made when picking up one his third Ballon d’Or award, which would come to be known as the SIIIIUUUU.

Now each goal is celebrated in the same manner which, if it wasn’t already embarrassing enough for a man in his mid 30s, has taken on a life of it’s own.

Manchester United’s players are now joining in whilst 70,000 supporters at Old Trafford will howl in unison.

Just awful.