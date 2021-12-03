As it turned out, the Manchester United v Arsenal game on Thursday night was a five-goal thriller.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the match winner with his 800th and 801st goal of an incredible career, to add to Bruno Fernandes’ goal on his 100th appearance for the club.

Arsenal opened the scoring via a contentious Emile Smith Rowe goal, and equalised Ronaldo’s first effort thanks to Martin Odegaard’s slide-rule finish.

However, for one disabled United fan, attending his first-ever game at Old Trafford, there wasn’t such a happy ending.

He had to leave early in order to attend hospital after being hit by a coin thrown from the Arsenal section.