No changes expected for Klopp’s side – Liverpool predicted line up against Wolves

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face a potential banana skin fixture as they prepare to face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Liverpool are currently on a four game winning run after losing controversially to West Ham at the start of November, thus far their only defeat of the season.

The Reds have been in incredible scoring form on that run, scoring four goals in three of the four games, including 4-0 and 4-1 demolitions of Arsenal and Everton respectively.

Liverpool have welcomed back Joe Gomez and Naby Keita to the fold in training, but the pair will not be ready for selection for Saturday.

Having already qualified in top spot of their Champions League group, it is expected that Klopp will take the midweek game against AC Milan to rest some key players ahead of a hectic Christmas schedule, rather than risk losing points against Wolves in an extremely tight title race.

We think they will make a grand total of zero changes to the team that cruised to victory in the midweek Merseyside derby.

Matip will retain his spot in the back four alongside Virgil van Djik ahead of Ibrahima Konate, in what is likely to be the only real selection headache for Klopp.

Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson will continue in their advanced midfield roles while Fabinho continues to anchor behind them.

The usual front three will all retain their positions. And that is not likely to change until Roberto Firmino comes back from injury.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will once again be relied upon to score the goals for Liverpool

Liverpool are currently two points off of top spot but know they cannot afford any slip ups going into this crucial and unpredictable section of the season.

Should Liverpool lose the game they will stay where they are, but could fall five points off of top spot and potentially reduce their top four buffer to just five points.

