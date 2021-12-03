Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy Carrick tribute as he welcomes Rangnick to the wheel at Man United

The door has closed on Michael Carrick’s Manchester United career, whilst it has opened for Ralf Rangnick.

It’s likely things are going to be done a lot differently at Old Trafford from this point, with the next six months crucial to the development on the playing side at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo paid a classy tribute on Instagram to his former playing colleague, Carrick, whilst also welcoming the new manager ‘to the wheel.’

Time will tell if the German is able to get the very best out of a side that have severely underperformed this season.

 

