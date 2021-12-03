The door has closed on Michael Carrick’s Manchester United career, whilst it has opened for Ralf Rangnick.

It’s likely things are going to be done a lot differently at Old Trafford from this point, with the next six months crucial to the development on the playing side at the club.

MORE: Klopp’s respect for Benitez

Cristiano Ronaldo paid a classy tribute on Instagram to his former playing colleague, Carrick, whilst also welcoming the new manager ‘to the wheel.’

Time will tell if the German is able to get the very best out of a side that have severely underperformed this season.