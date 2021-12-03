Although Tottenham Hotspur have recently employed Antonio Conte in the hope that the north Londoners can turn their fortunes around, they’re still, at this point, as far away from winning trophies as they’ve ever been.

Even former legendary striker, Jurgen Klinsmann, who was one of the earliest and most successful imports into the Premier League, took the opportunity to troll his old employers whilst being interviewed by Sky Sports.

Speaking about Harry Kane’s potential wish to move on, perhaps to win some silverware, Klinsmann remembered his own experience at White Hart Lane back in the 1990s.

He suggested that he left for Bayern Munich because “with Spurs, if I’m lucky I may have a chance to get into the UEFA Cup… in those days, THOSE days… I will not have the chance to compete for the title because our squad was not good enough.”

The inference that it’s been almost 30 years and nothing has changed was clear to anyone watching, and would almost certainly have left Daniel Levy seething.