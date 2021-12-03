Bruno Fernandes reacted with annoyance when he found out one Fantasy Premier League player had Mohamed Salah in their fantasy team over him.

Fernandes, who played a pivotal role in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal last night was captured on video in his car when he was told by one FPL player that he had Liverpool star Salah over him.

His reaction is quite funny, and shows part of what has endeared him to many Manchester United fans since he joined the club.

You can watch the full video below.

??? | Bruno Fernandes annoyed at a fan for choosing Mo Salah over him in FPL pic.twitter.com/tBDa89edtL — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) December 3, 2021

Fernandes ended a goal drought of 15 games by scoring a late first-half equaliser against Arsenal, so it is understandable that the FPL player chose to pick Salah, who has 13 goals and eight assists so far this season which has accumulated to 146 points, ahead of the Portuguese who has 64.

He will be hoping to can get back to more regular scoring ways now he has broke his duct, and will certainly relish the chance to do against Crystal Palace on Sunday.