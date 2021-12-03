Liverpool head into their weekend fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers just two points behind leaders Chelsea, who have a tough London derby at West Ham to negotiate.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp faced the media and told of a recent decision that has been made which has delighted Alisson Becker amongst others.

Citing the need to have a clearly defined style of play with all of Liverpool’s goalkeepers, Klopp told the gathered press that the Reds have taken on the services of legendary Brazilian custodian, Claudio Taffarel.

MORE: Klopp’s respect for Benitez