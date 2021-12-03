Manchester City travel to the capital for the Saturday evening kick-off against Watford, looking for the three points that will keep them right on the coat-tails of leaders, Chelsea, and ahead of their immediate pursuers, Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola faced the media on Friday afternoon, and was asked whether there was any updates in terms of his squad.

With the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne all missing recently, it was a delighted Pep that told those in his press conference that every player was available, bar Ferran Torres.

