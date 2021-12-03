(Video) Watch and listen to the noise in Old Trafford when Ronaldo lands his signature celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two vitals goals to help Manchester United past Arsenal on Thursday night.

After a strange opening goal for The Gunners where David De Gea was injured after Fred trod on his foot and saw Emile Smith-Rowe volley into a goalkeeper-less net, Bruno Fernandes equalised near the end of the first half.

But the second half was the Ronaldo show, as he scored twice to not only help his team to a 3-2 victory, but it also saw him reach a milestone 800 career goals.

Ronaldo treated the Stetford End to his signature celebration that saw the entire stadium up in arms.

You can see, and hear, the celebration below once again.

Ronaldo has now scored six Premier League goals for United since his return, taking his total in all competitions to 12 in 16 games. Not bad for 36.

