After a reasonably solid start at Goodison Park, Rafael Benitez has seen his Everton side hit a sticky patch in terms of results.

No wins in eight games is their worst run of form in 27 years, and it’s clearly a situation that can’t be allowed to continue for too much longer.

With the Toffees only five points above the relegation zone, the Spaniard needs to turn things around. Quickly.

It’s entirely possible he may not get given that chance, with news via the Daily Mirror that Everton chairman, Bill Kenwright, has called an emergency board meeting to discuss recent events.

Whilst hiring the Spaniard was always going to be contentious given his previous employment with Liverpool, as long as results remained positive, there wouldn’t have been a problem for the hierarchy.

However, an embarrassing 4-1 home defeat by the Reds has all but sealed Benitez’s fate.

Unless there’s an immediate improvement in results, the fear for the Toffees would be that they’re dragged even further down the table and perhaps into the relegation mire.

That would be unthinkable for a club as storied as Everton, and that will surely be playing on Kenwright’s mind ahead of the meeting.