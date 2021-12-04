Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday afternoon, hoping to continue their run of good form to keep them right in the hunt for first place in the table.

Any slip ups from either Chelsea or Manchester City would see Liverpool top the table with three points at Molineux, and Jurgen Klopp would appear to be going for the win, having chosen an unchanged line-up for their fixture in the Midlands.

That’s something which Liverpool’s fan base appear to be incredibly happy about.

Given that the Reds have only lost one game this season, against West Ham, Klopp clearly has a habit of choosing the right players for the games ahead.

Whereas other managers prefer to tinker with their line-ups and formations, Klopp is steadfast in his XIs.

? #WOLLIV TEAM NEWS ? This is how we line up today against @Wolves ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 4, 2021

The success he has had across the past few seasons, Covid notwithstanding, should ensure that his judgment is trusted.

As supporters took to Twitter, they were certainly behind the team selection.

Yerrrrrrrrrsssssss! Brilliant line-up! Let’s go Redmen! — TheScribbler (@TheScribbler6) December 4, 2021

Great team. Another win please LFC — Sebastian ‘Tino’ (@Tino_LFC) December 4, 2021