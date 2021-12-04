‘Brilliant line up’ – These Liverpool fans are delighted with Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI v Wolves

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday afternoon, hoping to continue their run of good form to keep them right in the hunt for first place in the table.

Any slip ups from either Chelsea or Manchester City would see Liverpool top the table with three points at Molineux, and Jurgen Klopp would appear to be going for the win, having chosen an unchanged line-up for their fixture in the Midlands.

That’s something which Liverpool’s fan base appear to be incredibly happy about.

Given that the Reds have only lost one game this season, against West Ham, Klopp clearly has a habit of choosing the right players for the games ahead.

Whereas other managers prefer to tinker with their line-ups and formations, Klopp is steadfast in his XIs.

The success he has had across the past few seasons, Covid notwithstanding, should ensure that his judgment is trusted.

As supporters took to Twitter, they were certainly behind the team selection.

