It’s not a feeling Chelsea are used to this season, given that their 3-2 defeat at the hands of London rivals, West Ham United, was just their second of the 2021/22 campaign.
The Hammers were also the first team to put more than one goal past them in the Blues’ opening 15 Premier League games, and the manner of the loss will surely give Thomas Tuchel food for thought.
Thiago Silva’s opener was quickly equalised by a penalty from Manuel Lanzini, with Mason Mount restoring Chelsea’s lead on the stroke of half-time with a wonder strike.
Jarrod Bowen’s low drive got the hosts back into the game, and with just a few minutes left to play, Arthur Masuaku scored a freakish winner that embarrassed Edouard Mendy.
It ends in defeat for the Blues. #WhuChe pic.twitter.com/17NyEdKcZt
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 4, 2021
The loss leaves the Blues in danger of being knocked off of top spot this weekend, if either Manchester City or Liverpool win their matches.
Chelsea’s fans were clearly unhappy by what they saw.
What a joke. We’re better without Lukaku and we can’t compete with these injuries
— CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) December 4, 2021
And Alonso, Ziyech and Jorginho and get a world class keeper.
— Caerieh (@Caeriehh) December 4, 2021
FT West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Tuchel better have good reasons to sub off Kai coz game was dead in 2nd half
Was up to our defense to hold which clearly didn’t
ChO robbed of start
Mendy very bad day
Jorginho no comment
Mason 1G1A, couldn’t save us
No chance of league. Stop dreaming
— Nicholas Benedict (@N1cBenedict) December 4, 2021
Mendy had a shocker, 3 mistakes in 1 game just isn’t it. I hope he got em all out and remains perfect for the rest of the season. Hudson Odoi needs to toughen up, and we desperately need Haaland, Lukaku is just another Falcao/Pato/Higuain…..
— grande (@grandeisdead) December 4, 2021
All our subs did nothing after coming on. Lukaku, CHO, and Pilisic have to look themselves in the mirror and tell themselves the truth. We even look too poor with Lukaku in the team but maybe, we just don’t know how to use him.
— Muhammed Zak (@muenzak) December 4, 2021