'What a joke' – These Chelsea supporters are up in arms over West Ham defeat

It’s not a feeling Chelsea are used to this season, given that their 3-2 defeat at the hands of London rivals, West Ham United, was just their second of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Hammers were also the first team to put more than one goal past them in the Blues’ opening 15 Premier League games, and the manner of the loss will surely give Thomas Tuchel food for thought.

Thiago Silva’s opener was quickly equalised by a penalty from Manuel Lanzini, with Mason Mount restoring Chelsea’s lead on the stroke of half-time with a wonder strike.

Jarrod Bowen’s low drive got the hosts back into the game, and with just a few minutes left to play, Arthur Masuaku scored a freakish winner that embarrassed Edouard Mendy.

The loss leaves the Blues in danger of being knocked off of top spot this weekend, if either Manchester City or Liverpool win their matches.

Chelsea’s fans were clearly unhappy by what they saw.

