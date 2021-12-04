It’s not a feeling Chelsea are used to this season, given that their 3-2 defeat at the hands of London rivals, West Ham United, was just their second of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Hammers were also the first team to put more than one goal past them in the Blues’ opening 15 Premier League games, and the manner of the loss will surely give Thomas Tuchel food for thought.

Thiago Silva’s opener was quickly equalised by a penalty from Manuel Lanzini, with Mason Mount restoring Chelsea’s lead on the stroke of half-time with a wonder strike.

MORE: Klopp compared to a Nazi general

Jarrod Bowen’s low drive got the hosts back into the game, and with just a few minutes left to play, Arthur Masuaku scored a freakish winner that embarrassed Edouard Mendy.

It ends in defeat for the Blues. #WhuChe pic.twitter.com/17NyEdKcZt — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 4, 2021

The loss leaves the Blues in danger of being knocked off of top spot this weekend, if either Manchester City or Liverpool win their matches.

More Stories / Latest News ‘It’s happened again’ – These West Ham fans are over the moon with win against Chelsea (Video) Freak goal from Masuaku gives West Ham United 3-2 lead vs. Chelsea ‘Brilliant line up’ – These Liverpool fans are delighted with Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI v Wolves

Chelsea’s fans were clearly unhappy by what they saw.

What a joke. We’re better without Lukaku and we can’t compete with these injuries — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) December 4, 2021

And Alonso, Ziyech and Jorginho and get a world class keeper. — Caerieh (@Caeriehh) December 4, 2021

FT West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Tuchel better have good reasons to sub off Kai coz game was dead in 2nd half Was up to our defense to hold which clearly didn’t ChO robbed of start Mendy very bad day

Jorginho no comment Mason 1G1A, couldn’t save us No chance of league. Stop dreaming — Nicholas Benedict (@N1cBenedict) December 4, 2021

Mendy had a shocker, 3 mistakes in 1 game just isn’t it. I hope he got em all out and remains perfect for the rest of the season. Hudson Odoi needs to toughen up, and we desperately need Haaland, Lukaku is just another Falcao/Pato/Higuain….. — grande (@grandeisdead) December 4, 2021