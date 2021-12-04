It would appear that Christian Eriksen’s career as an elite-level player will soon be over.

The Dane, who was close to death after collapsing during the Euro2020 tournament, is unable to play at a competitive level, even after being fitted with an ICD device, according to Calciomercato.

Clearly, with Eriksen’s health the most important concern, there has been an acceptance that his contract with Inter Milan will be terminated shortly, perhaps even before the end of 2021.

Back in very light training with Odense in Denmark, it’s impossible to know what the future holds for the player.

MORE: Klopp compare to a Nazi general

After the harrowing footage of his collapse was beamed worldwide in the summer, the fact that he is still with us is a huge and welcome relief.

Sporting success is likely to now take a very distant back seat as the player seeks to get as fit as possible just to stay healthy, before deciding whether playing at a lower level is achievable.

More Stories / Latest News Ralf Rangnick’s long-term future at Manchester United shaping up nicely as club look to poach old friend Video: Everton fans try to punch Liverpool’s Mo Salah during Merseyside derby Xavi destined for disappointment just a few weeks after taking Barcelona job

It’s believed that the deal to cancel Eriksen’s contract will cost Inter €15m, but they will save €10m per season on salary.