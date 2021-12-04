He’s yet to win a game as Newcastle manager and the football has only been marginally better than his predecessor, Steve Bruce, so Eddie Howe’s latest decision threatens to alienate the Toon Army even more.

The former Bournemouth manager is renowned for his style of play, always on the front foot and as entertaining as possible.

Perhaps a lack of exponents to be able to do just that is what is stopping the Magpies from clawing themselves back up the table.

It certainly appears that the January transfer window can’t come soon enough.

That said, Howe’s stance on veteran striker, Dwight Gayle, is an odd one, and hints at one of the things holding the club back at present.

According to Birmingham Live, the 32-year-old remains part of Howe’s plans despite the club being well covered in attack. Why would you keep hold of a player that, loans aside has barely played over the past couple of years?

Surely Newcastle’s purpose will be better served by getting the dead wood out of the club in the new year, ready for an all-out assault in the second half of the campaign.

If this is how it’s likely to be under Howe’s management, there could be a long, hard road ahead.