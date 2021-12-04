West Ham really are becoming a force to be reckoned with in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Having already beaten Liverpool at the London Stadium, and looked solid in most games throughout the campaign, the Hammers have surely earned the result of the season with their dismantling of league leaders and reigning European champions, Chelsea.

Although the Blues led this London derby twice, the hosts fought back on both occasions through a Manuel Lanzini penalty and a wicked curling drive from Jarrod Bowen.

With only three minutes to play, Arthur Masuaku scored his first ever English top-flight goal.

There wasn’t a better time to get it as the visitors didn’t have enough time left to battle back for a point.

David Moyes will surely be delighted with the character shown once again by his players.

The West Ham supporters are in dreamland and have taken to Twitter in their thousands to lord it over the West Londoners.

ITS HAPPENED AGAIN. ITS HAPPENED AGAAAAIIIIIINNNNNN. 3-2 ITS HAPPENED AGAIN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/671Jvbzz8N — Andrew Kane (@AndrewKane221) December 4, 2021

The performance against Chelsea this afternoon is by far Jarrod Bowen’s best performance in a West Ham shirt. Best individual performance of a West Ham player all season so far. Fully deserved to be in a winning effort. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) December 4, 2021

This is the new West Ham. Beating Liverpool at home 3-2 and now Chelsea 3-2 at home. Carabao Cup quarters. Europa League group winners. 4th in the league. I’ll enjoy this feeling while it lasts! #BBCFootball #WHUCHE — Bobby Seagull (UK Libraries Champion @CILIPinfo) (@Bobby_Seagull) December 4, 2021

Massive win for West Ham against Chelsea this afternoon – securing top four for another week. Despite the last few performances, this West Ham team under David Moyes is easily the best since the team the club have had since the team of 1985/86. Fantastic result and performance. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) December 4, 2021