‘It’s happened again’ – These West Ham fans are over the moon with win against Chelsea

West Ham really are becoming a force to be reckoned with in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Having already beaten Liverpool at the London Stadium, and looked solid in most games throughout the campaign, the Hammers have surely earned the result of the season with their dismantling of league leaders and reigning European champions, Chelsea.

Although the Blues led this London derby twice, the hosts fought back on both occasions through a Manuel Lanzini penalty and a wicked curling drive from Jarrod Bowen.

With only three minutes to play, Arthur Masuaku scored his first ever English top-flight goal.

There wasn’t a better time to get it as the visitors didn’t have enough time left to battle back for a point.

David Moyes will surely be delighted with the character shown once again by his players.

The West Ham supporters are in dreamland and have taken to Twitter in their thousands to lord it over the West Londoners.

