West Ham United face one of their toughest challenges of the season against table-toppers Chelsea in the Saturday lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

David Moyes’ side have dropped off of the pace slightly, allowing the top three teams to open up a gap between themselves and the East Londoners.

However, a win against the Blues will not only peg the West Londoners back, but bring the Hammers closer to them.

David Moyes appears to have got things mostly right this season, and it would seem that his starting XI has been given the seal of approval by the home fans.

Angelo Ogbonna remains out for the season, and the Scot has made two changes for the visit of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

? Two changes from the boss. Here’s how we line up today… COME ON YOU IRONS! ?@betway | #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/yZ1PI14WJK — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 4, 2021

Issa Diop finds himself back in the fold, whilst Manuel Lanzini gets a long overdue start.

The Argentinian has been knocking on the door for a while now, and supporters taking to social media were delighted by his inclusion.

Lanzini deserves it. Good team & the right formation. — Dan Woffenden (@danwoff98) December 4, 2021

Back 3 is interesting, especially after we lost using it against city, but great to see Lanzini start — Diggers The Hammer (@DiggersHammer) December 4, 2021

Happy with this. Great to see Lanzini starting he deserves this. Fornals, benrahma coming off the bench to score late on ?COYIS? — ?????????Steve????????? (@49whufc_smh) December 4, 2021