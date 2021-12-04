Photo: Leo Messi relaxes at home with his family and all 7 Ballons d’Or

It’s been quite the week for Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi.

The diminutive attacking midfielder picked up a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or award, though it appeared to be a controversial choice.

Even Messi himself during his acceptance speech mentioned one of his rivals, Robert Lewandowski, and how the Polish striker deserved to at least be awarded the 2020 crown which everyone accepted he was the clear winner of but was denied the award because of Covid.

Post-ceremony, Messi was back home in Paris to enjoy some down time with his family and his seven golden balls.