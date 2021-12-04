Chelsea head just across London for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off against high-flying West Ham United.

Once upon a time this fixture would be a guaranteed three points for the Blues, but not anymore.

David Moyes has the Hammers playing in a way that makes them incredibly hard to beat, and even though they’ve gone off of the boil in the last couple of games, this is bound to be one of Chelsea’s more sterner tests of the season.

Thomas Tuchel has tinkered with his starting XI again, making four changes, but it’s his leaving out of one player in particular that has caused an issue amongst supporters.

After starting off well, Romelu Lukaku stagnated as Chelsea’s main striker, and his injury situation has hardly helped matters.

Needing to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible, the Belgian might’ve expected to get the nod on Saturday.

However, Tuchel was having none of it, and that’s upset the supporters who took to Twitter to vent their anger.

No Lukaku again, pls what’s wrong with this man called Tuchel — BerryBrown ???? (@Berry_Brown102) December 4, 2021

Why is Lukaku not starting? I don’t understand Tuchel sometimes — MaziPita (He/Him) ?? ?? (@Mazipita) December 4, 2021

Omo what’s up with Lukaku not starting nau — Sir Ifionu (@Mr__Ifionu) December 4, 2021