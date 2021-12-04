National League club lining up shock move for ex-England international

After being plagued by injuries, former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere could be set to join National League side Wrexham.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Wrexham are on the verge of offering the playmaker a contract.

FI SOURCES! ? – Wrexham are lining up a move for ex-Arsenal star Jack Wilshere and are trying to lure him with a contract offer this month. ? – He has been training at Arsenal to help his fitness and is open to offers. ?? – https://t.co/S1kEMJ5PoJ#AFC #COYG #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/FhlLlW6CMe — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) December 3, 2021

After leaving Arsenal back in 2016, Wilshere, who then joined Bournemouth, has seen his career nose-dive.

Having failed to be kept on by the Cherries and then later disappointing for West Ham, Wilshere is now without a club but that could all be set to change.

Should these recent reports prove to be accurate, a player who was widely regarded as one of England’s most talented midfield prospects could soon be plying his trade in the country’s fourth tier.