National League club lining up shock move for ex-England international

After being plagued by injuries, former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere could be set to join National League side Wrexham.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Wrexham are on the verge of offering the playmaker a contract.

After leaving Arsenal back in 2016, Wilshere, who then joined Bournemouth, has seen his career nose-dive.

Having failed to be kept on by the Cherries and then later disappointing for West Ham, Wilshere is now without a club but that could all be set to change.

Should these recent reports prove to be accurate, a player who was widely regarded as one of England’s most talented midfield prospects could soon be plying his trade in the country’s fourth tier.

