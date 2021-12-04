With only six months to potentially turn things around at Old Trafford, Ralf Rangnick doesn’t have long in which to work his magic at Manchester United.

Though there is the promise of a consultancy position for a couple of years thereafter, and the German will get to shape the immediate future of the club, surely being more hands on will be beneficial not only for the club but also for the man himself.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that The Sun note that the Red Devils have approached Rangnick’s former RB Salzburg assistant, Gerhard Struber.

There has to be a longer-term view being taken by both club and manager, even if that’s not being admitted publicly.

Why else would the Red Devils be looking to buy out Struber’s contract with New York Red Bulls which still has two years left to run?

If Rangnick and Struber hit the mark, there’s simply no need to look elsewhere for another managerial candidate, unless it’s in the former’s mind that the latter will seamlessly transfer from being assistant to manager in due course.