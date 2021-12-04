German club RB Leipzig are set to sack manager Jesse March before they face off against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Reports emerging from German outlet Sportbuzzer, via CBS Sport, are indicating that the Leipzig hierarchy are not happy about the team’s performances so far this season.

Jesse Marsch is set to be sacked as Leipzig manager before their #UCL game with Manchester City, according to Sportbuzzer in Germany. pic.twitter.com/0eJUqDAKdR — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 4, 2021

Indeed, Leipzig have struggled greatly this year.

After losing Julian Nagelsmann to the clutches of super club Bayern Munich in the summer, a move that has seen Bayern break a 44-year-old goal scoring record for German league clubs, Leipzig replaced him with American coach Jesse March.

However, the team are in dire straits under him compared to previous years since their promotion.

Normally a team that are in and around the top four, this season they currently sit in 12th place, with a loss to Union Berlin on Friday the latest in a stretch of three losses on the bounce.

They are also already out of the Champions League, and require a win against Manchester City in order to salvage anything from their European campaign this season.

As for who his replacement could be remains to be seen, but with the team struggling the way they are it’s a move that seems to make sense.