Ronaldo could miss Rangnick's first game against Palace for incredibly embarrassing reason

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his other Manchester United teammates, is now working under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

However, ahead of the German’s first game, which is set to be against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Ronaldo is considered a ‘major doubt’.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Portuguese megastar has picked up an unusual injury.

Ronaldo was last in action on Thursday evening against Arsenal and netted a brace, including successfully converting a spot-kick.

After scoring what turned out to be the winning goal, Ronaldo unleashed his iconic ‘Sui’ celebration – an energetic leap that sees him rotate in the air and land powerfully with his hands down by his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) iconic ‘Sui’ celebration.

However, after coming off just moments later and seeing him dashing off down the tunnel, it’s been suggested that Ronaldo enthusiast celebration has actually caused him injury and could see him miss the Red Devils’ next match against Palace.

