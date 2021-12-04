Although Michael Carrick is no longer at Manchester United, with Ralf Rangnick now having taken charge of first-team affairs, the former player and temporary manager did raise a few eyebrows by leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out recently.

The Portuguese superstar proved again in midweek that, despite his advancing years, he still knows where the goal is, plundering his 800th and 801st goals against Arsenal.

He is a match winner more often than not, and it therefore begs the question why he would be left out in the first place.

That’s something which talkSPORT pundit, Tony Cascarino, finds incredulous.