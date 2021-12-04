For anyone that was at Anfield on the night of May 7, 2019, the match that unfolded before their very eyes will live long in the memory.

Trailing Barcelona 3-0 from the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final, Liverpool had the proverbial mountain to climb, but thanks to an incredible second-leg performance, it was they, and not the Catalans, who progressed to the final.

It’s often been suggested that it was the Reds’ greatest ever European night, but club legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, whilst recalling that night, has put some perspective on the result.

“Liverpool have had a few nights like that. They talk about St. Etienne when David Fairclough went through and scored the winning goal… they had a great night against Olympiacos when Steven Gerrard grabbed one from 20-odd yards, and this’ll be up there alongside those games,” he said in Messi – The King of Camp Nou.

“Another one was beating Chelsea when there was the dispute of whether the ball had crossed the line or not, to get us through, when Garcia scored.

“So, there’s been a few nights when Anfield has really been rocking and it’s been really helpful to the players.

“This was one of those nights, the fans were unbelievable, the players responded to it, and whether the players wind the fans up or whether the fans lift the players up is debatable, but if they both help each other there’s no debate that there’s going to be a fantastic, fantastic atmosphere. Getting a goal in the first half was helpful.”

Those of an older generation are always likely to look back on the St. Etienne game as an era-defining match, and Sir Kenny understands that, even if he wasn’t there.

“Was it the best European night? I don’t know how you define best. I mean you’ve got to have been there to define the best haven’t you,” he added.

“Me, I wasn’t at the St. Etienne game, I wasn’t at the Olympiacos game. I was at the Chelsea game and that was only 1-0 and the place was jumping. It’s like… do you like steak or fish?

“Everybody’s got a different taste haven’t they. So, everybody will have a different preference but there’s certainly one thing… it must’ve been some night if it beat the Barca game.”

All quotes obtained first hand by the author. Messi – The King of Camp Nou is available from December 16.