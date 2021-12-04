(Video) Bowen hits curled rocket to claw Hammers level against Chelsea

A four-goal thriller is unfolding at The London Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League’s early kickoff.
David Moyes’ West Ham United, who are taking on Thoams Tuchel’s high-flying Chelsea, have fallen behind twice already.
However, clearly refusing to give up, the Hammers have dragged themselves level for the second time.
Following a first half equalising penalty from Manuel Lanzini, the Hammers, who then fell behind thanks to an exquisite Mason Mount volley, are now all square again at two a piece.
Winger Jarrod Bowen has been the game’s latest scorer after unleashing a superb curled effort to beat Edouard Mendy.
