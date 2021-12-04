(Video) Broja sells Duffy before outside-of-the-boot finish beats Sanchez

Armando Broja has fired Southampton into a well-deserved early lead against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Saints, who have started Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match in excellent fashion, have grabbed the first-half opener thanks to Albanian striker Broja.

The talented forward, who has been named up top alongside Che Adamas, cut inside, leaving Shane Duffy in no man’s land, before expertly beating goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Should Southampton come away victorious, they will move up 11th in the Premier League table.

