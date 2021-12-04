(Video) Callum Wilson grabs crucial goal for Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has fired the Magpies into a potentially crucial lead against fellow strugglers Burnley.

The Northerners, who, prior to today, are winless in their first 14 Premier League matches of the 2021-22 season, are in desperate search of three points.

Looking to increase their chances of top-flight survival following a bumper £300m take over last month, the Magpies have got off to a flyer against fellow relegation-threatened Burnley.

After goalkeeper Nick Pope failed to keep hold of the ball, Wilson danced around Burnley’s backline before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of NBCSN