(Video) Callum Wilson grabs crucial goal for Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has fired the Magpies into a potentially crucial lead against fellow strugglers Burnley.

The Northerners, who, prior to today, are winless in their first 14 Premier League matches of the 2021-22 season, are in desperate search of three points.

Looking to increase their chances of top-flight survival following a bumper £300m take over last month, the Magpies have got off to a flyer against fellow relegation-threatened Burnley.

After goalkeeper Nick Pope failed to keep hold of the ball, Wilson danced around Burnley’s backline before firing the ball into the back of the net.

