Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has put his side 2-1 just before half-time in Der Klassiker.

The French winger, who scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final put once again put his side ahead after the Borussia Dortmund defence failed to clear their lines, with the ball ricocheting around before it found Coman who squeezed his shot home.

You can watch the full video below.

STRIKE ? Kingsley Coman puts Bayern Munich 2-1 up in #DerKlassiker just before half-time! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/GI67SS7npS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 4, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

If Bayern hold onto this result then they will go four points clear at the top of the table. It is currently half-time in the game between them.