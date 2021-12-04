Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has produced one of the misses of the season after somehow failing to score from six yards out with no goalkeeper to save it.

After a defensive mix up between Jose Sa and Romain Saiss, Jota carried the ball into the penalty area and towards goal but somehow had his shot blocked on the line by Conor Coady, who had positioned himself in the middle of the goal.

Jota only had to put the ball into a corner to score but instead Liverpool are still level with the hosts in a what is a potentially crucial game for Liverpool in the title race.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

After Chelsea’s loss earlier today, Liverpool know that a win will put them ahead of their title rivals. Anything less could understandably be seen as points dropped for them.