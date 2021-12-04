(Video) England duo combine to fire Man City into early lead vs. Watford

Manchester City Watford FC
Claudio Ranieri will be fearing the worst after his Watford side has fallen behind against Manchester City after just four minutes during Saturday evening’s late Premier League kickoff.

After starting the game in quick-fire fashion, the blue half of Manchester, led by an all-England attacking trio of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and boy-wonder Phil Foden, has taken an extremely early lead.

Having picked the ball up in a wide position, Foden looped the ball into teammate Sterling, who gladly nodded the ball beyond goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

The Citizens, managed by world-class boss Pep Guardiola, are on course to go top of the Premier League after Chelsea fell to a shocking 3-2 defeat to West Ham United earlier in the afternoon.

