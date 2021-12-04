Erling Haaland has only played two games since returning from injury, but he has certainly not lost his scoring touch.

Haaland produced a simply sensational curled effort to wrestle Borussia Dortmund back to 2-2 against Bayern Munich.

After some lovely build-up play from Dortmund, Haaland received the ball from Jude Bellingham on the left side of Manuel Neuer’s goal and curled his first time effort in off the post from an improbable angle.

You can watch the full video below.

GUESS WHO? ? One touch is all Erling Haaland needs ? Dortmund are level in #DerKlassiker ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/NKvmrSpt1R — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 4, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

The two teams are currently separated by one point at the top of the Bundesliga and a win for either team could be very important as they approach the midpoint of the season.