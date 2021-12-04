(Video) Freak goal from Masuaku gives West Ham United 3-2 lead vs. Chelsea

Despite trailing twice in today’s Premier League game against Chelsea, David Moyes’ West Ham United have shockingly taken the lead just minutes before the end.

After Manuel Lanzini equalised from the spot and winger Jarrod Bowen made it two a piece following a long-range effort, West Ham United are now leading Chelsea.

Just minutes from the final whistle in Saturday’s early kickoff, the Hammers, through the most unlikeliest of sources, have grabbed what looks to be the game’s winner.

Full-back Arthur Masuaku has beaten Edouard Mendy in truly freakish circumstances.