Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt has opened the scoring against Bayern Munich in this afternoon’s Der Klassiker.

After a drop ball Jude Bellingham found himself in space on the left wing. He then whipped a ball infield which found the oncoming Brandt in space on the edge of the penalty area.

Brandt then tricked his way past Bayern’s Alphonso Davies and smashed the ball into the roof of the net, leaving Manuel Neuer with no chance of saving the shot.

Pictures courtesy of DW Sports

Dortmund are currently sitting in second place just one point behind the current holders.

However should they win they will go two points clear at the top.