(Video) Julian Brandt opens scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich inside five minutes after Jude Bellingham pass

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt has opened the scoring against Bayern Munich in this afternoon’s Der Klassiker.

After a drop ball Jude Bellingham found himself in space on the left wing. He then whipped a ball infield which found the oncoming Brandt in space on the edge of the penalty area.

Brandt then tricked his way past Bayern’s Alphonso Davies and smashed the ball into the roof of the net, leaving Manuel Neuer with no chance of saving the shot.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of DW Sports

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) England duo combine to fire Man City into early lead vs. Watford
(Video) Origi comes up with another crucial goal for Liverpool with last minute goal at Wolves
“Solskjaer 2.0” These Liverpool fans draw massive Man United comparison after striker’s late winner

Dortmund are currently sitting in second place just one point behind the current holders.

However should they win they will go two points clear at the top.

More Stories Alphonso Davies Jude Bellingham Julian Brandt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.