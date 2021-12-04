Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is probably used to weather in England by now. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t conjure up any surprises for him.

However, he probably didn’t bargain on the weather interrupting his pre-match interview ahead of his sides fixture against Wolves.

The wind blew over the sponsor stand behind the charismatic German, with him providing a typically humourous response to it.

You can watch the full video below.

? Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the game against Wolves goes better than the end of his pre-match interview pic.twitter.com/OsPoh7XP7A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 4, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool are currently being held 0-0 at half time against Wolves, and following Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham United in the day’s early kick off, they know that a win will take them above their title rivals.