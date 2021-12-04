(Video) Lanzini fires West Ham level following rare Mendy error

Despite conceding after 29-minutes, West Ham United are back on level terms against Chelsea just 10-minutes later.

The Hammers, led by David Moyes, started the game well but was forced to watch on as veteran defender Thiago Silva headed the Blues into an early lead.

MORE: (Video) Thiago Silva heads Chelsea into derby lead vs. West Ham United

However, refusing to give up, West Ham United came back firing and after Jarrod Bowen was taken out by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy inside the area, referee Andre Marriner was left with no choice but to point to the spot.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini then stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick expertly.

Pictures courtesy of Sport+