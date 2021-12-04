(Video) Mount shows off incredible technique to volley Chelsea into lead vs. West Ham

After Chelsea’s Thiago Silva opened the game’s scoring after 29-minutes, Manuel Lanzini was then gifted the perfect opportunity to drag West Ham United level from the penalty spot.

Despite converting the penalty, West Ham United now find themselves trailing once again.

MORE: Arsenal player ratings: Star player has a nightmare, Smith Rowe and Martinelli the main bright sparks

Just five minutes after goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gave the Hammers a penalty, Chelsea launched a quick counter attacker which was expertly finished off by midfielder Mason Mount.

Reacting to a lofted pass, the England international perfectly placed a first-time volley to beat Hammers’ number one Lukas Fabianski.

What a hit from Mason Mount! ? The technique on this volley ? pic.twitter.com/pLZYp6c9Po — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 4, 2021

Pictures courtesy of NBCSN