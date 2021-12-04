(Video) Origi comes up with another crucial goal for Liverpool with last minute goal at Wolves

Divock Origi has come up with another crucial goal for Liverpool as his last minute strike got Liverpool the win against a stoic Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Liverpool had failed to breach an epic Wolves defense all game, with all three of Wolves central defenders putting in vital blocks or interceptions that would have certainly ended in goal without their intervention.

However, despite all their hard work it was undone in a single moment as Mohamed Salah, who was pocketed all game by Rayan Ait-Nouri and forced off with injury just moments before, ran down the wing, cut back a pass behind Origi who managed to control the ball, pivot and lash Liverpool into the lead.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

With this last minute victory Liverpool now go top of the Premier League after Chelsea lost to West Ham United in the days early kick off.

It could be a big step in their pursuit of another league title.

