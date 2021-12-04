(Video) Silva piles misery on Watford as Man City lead 2-0

Manchester City Watford FC
Bernando Silva has gone two for two in his two matches.

After seeing Raheem Sterling open the game’s scoring, the Portuguese creative attacker has double the Citizens’ lead against Watford after just 30-minutes.

The Citizens are now in cruise control and manager Claudio Ranieri will undoubtedly be watching on fearing the worse.

Still with an hour to go during Saturday afternoon’s late kickoff, given their superior record against the Hornets, Man City will be looking to rack up even more goals.

