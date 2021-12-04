(Video) Silva’s red hot form continues as Portuguese star scores superb second vs. Watford

Manchester City is in cruise control against Claudio Raneri’s Watford during Saturday late Premier League kick-off.

The Citizens, who are looking to capitalise on Chelsea’s 3-2 slip up against West Ham United earlier on Saturday, are now almost certain to go top of the Premier League.

After English attacker Raheem Sterling opened the game’s scoring after just four minutes, Silva has added his side’s second.

However, with 25-minutes still to go in Saturday’s match at Vicarage Road, the Portugal international has doubled his own tally with arguably one of the best goals of the day.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV 2