(Video) Thiago Silva heads Chelsea into derby lead vs. West Ham United

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Thiago Silva has given his side a first-half lead during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off against West Ham United.

Despite the Hammers starting the game better and looking the most likely to open the game’s scoring, it has been Thomas Tuchel’s Blues who have gone one nill up after just 29-minutes.

MORE: Ronaldo could miss Rangnick’s first game against Palace for incredibly embarrassing reason

More Stories / Latest News
Ronaldo could miss Rangnick’s first game against Palace for incredibly embarrassing reason
‘No Lukaku again’ – These Chelsea fans are furious with Thomas Tuchel for leaving marksman out
‘Lanzini deserves it’ – These West Ham fans are delighted by David Moyes’ starting XI against Chelsea

Rising highest for a Mason Mount corner, the Brazilian defensive talisman was able to head the ball beyond goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski.

However, with over an hour still to go, it is still all to play for.

Pictures courtesy of NBCSN

More Stories Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.