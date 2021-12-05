Approach made: Klopp requests Liverpool seal transfer of Barcelona ace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international is not currently a regular at the Nou Camp and one imagines he could be tempted to move on in order to get more first-team football.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool have already made contact over signing Araujo, which is leaving Barcelona increasingly nervous.

The report adds that Klopp seems personally keen for the Reds to deliver the signing of the 22-year-old, who could eventually become the long-term first-choice partner for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Liverpool brought in Ibrahima Konate in the summer, but he’s perhaps not been entirely convincing so far, with Joel Matip tending to be the main partner alongside Van Dijk.

There could therefore be room for Liverpool to bring in someone like Araujo, who looks like he has a bright future in the game.

LFC had a nightmare with defensive injuries last season as Van Dijk missed most of the campaign, while Matip and Joe Gomez also struggled to stay fit.

That could mean there’s still room for another signing at the back, even after Konate’s arrival this term.