Arsenal intensifying talks over €30m transfer, club ready to bow to player’s demands to leave

Arsenal are reportedly intensifying talks over a potential transfer deal for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Gunners look a little weak in the middle of the park at the moment, and will also be dealt the blow of losing both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny during the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.

It makes sense, therefore, that a talent like Sanches could be tempting for Arsenal, especially if he’s available for an affordable price, as Todo Fichajes suggest he would be.

Their report claims that the Portugal international has put pressure on the Lille board to let him go, which could lead to him moving for as little as €30million.

Arsenal have already intensified talks to sign Sanches, according to Todo Fichajes, so it could be that he’ll soon be making his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Although the 24-year-old has shone for Lille, he’s had a bit of a mixed career so far, so some Gooners might well be cautious about this move.

Sanches initially looked like a real wonderkid at Benfica, but it’s fair to say he flopped after moving to Bayern Munich at a young age.

His time at Bayern also included an underwhelming loan spell at Swansea City, but Arsenal will hope he’s now more ready for Premier League football after his big improvement in Ligue 1.