Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham has surely risked punishment with his strong comments on the referee after his side’s defeat to Bayern Munich yesterday.

The England international was clearly not happy with key decisions that went against Dortmund, with Bayern eventually running out 3-2 winners on the night.

Watch the video below for Bellingham’s reaction, with the youngster basically suggesting the referee is a cheat, by pointing out that he’s been done for match fixing in the past, so his poor performance in this big game shouldn’t come as a surprise…

BELLINGHAM: – You give a referee that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect? (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/H5yU9hz6PT — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) December 4, 2021

Bellingham is a hugely talented player, but he’s surely landed himself in trouble with this strong reaction.

Some Dortmund fans will no doubt feel it’s justified, but the 18-year-old could perhaps do with learning to keep more of a cool head in this kind of situation.