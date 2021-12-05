Video: Jude Bellingham risks punishment with strong words about referee after Dortmund’s defeat to Bayern

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham has surely risked punishment with his strong comments on the referee after his side’s defeat to Bayern Munich yesterday.

The England international was clearly not happy with key decisions that went against Dortmund, with Bayern eventually running out 3-2 winners on the night.

Watch the video below for Bellingham’s reaction, with the youngster basically suggesting the referee is a cheat, by pointing out that he’s been done for match fixing in the past, so his poor performance in this big game shouldn’t come as a surprise…

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Silva’s red hot form continues as Portuguese star scores superb second vs. Watford
(Video) Erling Haaland scores sensational goal to put Borussia Dortmund back on level terms against Bayern Munich
(Video) Coman puts Bayern 2-1 ahead in Der Klassiker after shocking defensive blunders from Borussia Dortmund

Bellingham is a hugely talented player, but he’s surely landed himself in trouble with this strong reaction.

Some Dortmund fans will no doubt feel it’s justified, but the 18-year-old could perhaps do with learning to keep more of a cool head in this kind of situation.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.