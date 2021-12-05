Barcelona’s new manager Xavi has reportedly identified Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen as a top transfer target.

The Denmark international has had a fine career at Stamford Bridge, though he’s now nearing the end of his contract and may well be considering moving on in order to be more of a guaranteed starter elsewhere.

Even though Christensen has rarely put a foot wrong when he’s played for Chelsea, you can’t blame him for keeping his options open, and that could make him a tempting target for top clubs ahead of next summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Barcelona are one of his main admirers, with Xavi recommending him as a target to the Catalan giants’ board.

Blues fans will no doubt be hoping their club can agree a new deal with Christensen, but as time goes on that perhaps looks less likely.

It’s a worrying time for Chelsea from that point of view, as Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are two other key defensive players also edging closer towards becoming free agents.

And even though Thiago Silva remains in fine form, he’s 37 years of age and surely cannot be relied on as a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel’s side for much longer.