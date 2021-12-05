Euro giants confident of clinching transfer of Chelsea defender

Inter Milan are reportedly very hopeful of sealing the transfer of Chelsea defender Malang Sarr.

The Italian giants are keen on the 22-year-old, who has long looked like a promising young player, albeit without many opportunities to show what he can do at Stamford Bridge.

Sarr could end up being a good signing for Inter, and reports in Italy suggest the Nerazzuri are confident about getting a deal done.

Sarr is said to be keen to leave Chelsea for more first-team football, so that should put Inter in a strong position.

This could end up being a risky move by Chelsea, however, with Thomas Tuchel lacking options at the back.

Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are nearing the ends of their contracts, so one imagines the Blues will soon need to strengthen in that position.

More depth could undoubtedly be important, and Sarr might end up being an important squad player in the near future.

Still, it looks like CFC have made their minds up and that a move to Inter is edging closer.