Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech has made it clear he wants to play for Ajax again in the future.

The Morocco international has had a bit of a stop-start time at Stamford Bridge so far, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be at the club for the long term.

Ziyech has already been linked with possible moves to the likes of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, but it seems he’s also eager to one day move back to Ajax.

“I would love to (return),” he told Soccer News.

“I had a fantastic time there. It’s a place where I have felt at home, and whether it will ever happen, the future will tell. But, if it is up to me, it will definitely happen.

“That’s (a transfer) not up to me; I leave that to them. I just try to enjoy every day now and do my thing.

“What the future brings, we’ll see then. But, like I said, I hope it happens one day. Whether it will happen is not up to me.”

Ziyech was a star performer at Ajax, and it’s not surprising that he has fond memories of his time in Amsterdam.