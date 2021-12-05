Photo: Chesterfield striker’s epic trolling of Paul Scholes during goal celebration

You’ve got to hand it to Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville.

The National League side took the lead in their FA Cup tie against Salford, who are part-owned by former Manchester United midfield legend, Paul Scholes.

After scoring the goal that leaves them on the brink of a spot in the Third Round, he celebrated in imaginative and comical style.

Scholes was pictured not long ago on social media apparently sucking his daughter’s toes, so Mandeville took the opportunity of recreating the scene for the TV cameras.

Bravo!